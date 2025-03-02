Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to hold hybrid meeting March 5 & 6
Barbara Crimond | Mar 02, 2025 | Comments 0
DENVER — Next week, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will convene for a hybrid meeting in Denver. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wed., March 5 and recess at 3:05 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Thu., March 6 and adjourn at 3:30 p.m.
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting is available on CPW’s website for public review. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Summary of agenda items
The Parks and Wildlife Commission will open for final consideration of adopting the 2028 draw working group changes and necessary clean-ups to 2025 big games structure regulations. The commission will also open for final consideration of regulations increasing the resident snowmobile and nonresident permit price and updating the reference to the U.S. Federal Poverty Guidelines applicable to the Centennial Pass to correspond with the requirements of other income-eligible licenses and passes offered by CPW.
Additional agenda items include:
- Department of Natural Resources update
- Department of Agriculture update
- Financial update
- GOCO update
- Colorado Wildlife Council Conservationist of The Year Award Presentation
- Wolf Program update
- Eleven Mile and Spinney Mountain State Park update
- 2025 Non-Motorized Trails and Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Funding
- CPW Strategic Plan update
The Consent Agenda includes final regulatory changes to Chapter W-3 “Furbearers and Small Game, except Migratory Birds”, Chapter W-5 – “Small Game – Migratory Game Birds” and Chapter W-9 – “Wildlife Properties”.
The public is encouraged to email written comments to the commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing oral public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Recreation • State
