City of Lamar purchases building to house new “Wooten Public Safety Building”
Barbara Crimond | Mar 03, 2025 | Comments 0
Posing in front of the building that will house the new Wooten Public Safety Building in Lamar are representatives from the City of Lamar as well as several members from the Lamar Fire Department and Lamar Police Department
The City of Lamar recently closed on the purchase of the building that previously housed the Car Palace at 902 N. Main Street. The building will be renamed the “Wooten Public Safety Building” and will soon house the Lamar Police Department and Lamar Fire Department. The departments have outgrown their quarters at the City Complex. The majority of staff and vehicles will be utilizing the new building, but a few officers and equipment will remain at the City Complex in order to respond to any emergency calls south of the railroad tracks in the event a train would be blocking Main Street. Work will be starting soon on the redesign of the new building to utilize the space in the most efficient manner for the departments.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Law Enforcement • Public Safety
About the Author: