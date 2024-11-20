Frontier Bank in Lamar donates $500 to Prowers County Youth Council
Barbara Crimond | Nov 20, 2024
Presenting the $500 check to Prowers County Youth Council’s Director Courtney Neuhold are Frontier Bank Vice Presidents Brady Turpin (left) and Jake Chamberlain (right)
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, Kansas began a program called “#500 for Good” in 2018. They award $500 to winning applicants selected from submissions by partner financial institution members. The application has one simple question: “If you had $500 to help your community, what would you do?” For the past six years, they have donated school supplies, planted trees, thanked first responders and improved downtown areas, and more. For the second consecutive year, Frontier Bank was selected as one of the recipients. The money received in 2023 was donated to the 9/11 Tribute Memorial to honor active military, veterans and first responders.
In this year’s application, Frontier Bank replied with the following answer to the question:
“We would like to make the $500 donation to the Prowers County Youth Council as they do wonderful things for our youth in Lamar by providing a safe space to keep kids engaged and out of trouble. The Prowers County Youth Council is a youth-based council with the goal of having representation from the four school districts in Prowers County.
The Prowers County Youth Council is open to all elementary, middle and high school students in Lamar, Granada, Holly and Wiley school districts. Each council will address various issues unique to their communities and the county as a whole. The Prowers County Youth Council gives youth a place to spend time and grow, empowers youth to create projects and events and helps them to uplift their communities all while learning skills for the future.”
Frontier Bank was notified on October 4, 2024 that their submission was a winner, and have now received those funds. On November 18 they presented the donation to Courtney Neuhold, Director of the Prowers County Youth Council.
