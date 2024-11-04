2024 Colorado State University Crops Clinic
Barbara Crimond | Nov 04, 2024 | Comments 0
Colorado State University is announcing registration for the 2024 Crops Clinic is now open. Dates are December 5 &
6. Location is the Julesburg Community Center, 102 W. 6th St, Julesburg, Co. The meeting will be offered both in-
person and remotely via Zoom links.
Fourteen certified crop advisor credits will be offered, which will include 1 nutrient management, 4 soil and water,
5 pest management, and 4 crop management credits. In addition, pesticide applicator recertification credits will be
offered in catagories 101, 102, 103, and commercial pesticide applicator credits 303, and 114. Cost is $100 per
person.
Registration can be accomplished at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-crops-clinic-registration-1055130155699
In addition, more information can be found at: https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/
