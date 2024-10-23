Colorado Employment Situation for September 2024

|Household survey data
- According to the survey of households, the number of unemployed individuals grew by 2,300 to 130,800 from August to September. However, due to rounding, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged over the same time period at 4.0 percent. The national unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent from August to September.
- Colorado’s labor force increased by 2,200 in August to 3,249,200. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 67.9 percent in September, unchanged from the last four months. The U.S. labor force participation rate was 62.7 percent in September, unchanged from the two prior months.
- The number of individuals employed in Colorado decreased by 100 in September to 3,118,400, which represents 65.2 percent of the state’s 16+ population. Colorado’s employment-population ratio of 65.2 in September decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from the month prior. The national employment-population ratio increased two-tenths of a percentage point from August to September at 60.2 percent.
Establishment survey data
- Employers in Colorado added 12,700 nonfarm payroll jobs from August to September for a total of 3,009,700 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs grew by 11,300, while government grew by 1,400 jobs.
- August estimates were revised down to 2,997,000, and the over the month change from July to August was a gain of 7,000 rather than the originally estimated increase of 7,400 (monthly revisions are based on additional responses from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates).
- The private industry sectors with significant job gains in September were: educational and health services (≈3,200), leisure and hospitality (≈2,500), trade, transportation, and utilities (≈2,100), construction (≈2,000), and professional and business services (≈1,800). There were no private industry sectors with significant over the month job losses.
- Since September 2023, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased 47,100, with the private sector growing by 28,300 and government adding 18,800 jobs. The largest private sector job gains were in educational and health services (≈11,900), leisure and hospitality (≈7,400), financial activities (≈5,800), and other services (≈4,500). During that same period, payroll jobs declined in information (≈4,100), and manufacturing (≈1,300). Colorado’s rate of job growth over the past year is 1.6 percent, equal to the U.S. rate of 1.6 percent.
- Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.4 to 33.8 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $36.00 to $38.64, three dollars and twenty-eight cents more than the national average hourly earnings of $35.36.
Informational Section
