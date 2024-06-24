Jesse W. James, Jr. – June 26, 1930 – June 21, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Services for Burlington, CO resident Jesse W. James, Jr. will be held June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Burlington. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Burlington. Jesse was born June 26, 1930 in Boise City, OK and passed away June 21, 2024 at Kit Carson County Hospital in Burlington. He is survived by his wife, Nancy James of Burlington; children Bonita (Gordon) McManus of Colorado Springs, CO, Donna Williams of Burlington as well as two grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. June 25, 2024 at the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church in Burlington, CO. For complete funeral notice and obituary information or to sign the guest book or give private condolences, go to www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
