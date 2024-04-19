Colorado Employment Situation – March 2024
Barbara Crimond | Apr 19, 2024 | Comments 0
5,300 Nonfarm Payroll Jobs Added in March; Unemployment Rate Rises to 3.7 Percent
Household survey data
- According to the survey of households, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point in March to 3.7 percent compared to the February rate of 3.5 percent. The number of unemployed individuals grew by 3,700 over the same time period to 118,200. The national unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8 percent from February to March.
- Colorado’s labor force decreased by 300 in March to 3,235,300. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force declined one-tenth of a percentage point to 68.0 percent in March, compared to the month prior. The U.S. labor force participation rate was 62.7 percent in March, growing two-tenths of a percentage point from the month prior.
- The number of individuals employed in Colorado declined by 4,000 in March to 3,117,100, which represents 65.5 percent of the state’s 16+ population. Colorado’s employment-population ratio of 65.5 in March was one-tenth of a percentage point lower compared to the February rate of 65.6 percent. The national employment-population ratio increased two-tenths of a percentage point in March to 60.3 percent.
- Establishment survey data
- Employers in Colorado added 5,300 nonfarm payroll jobs from February to March for a total of 2,983,300 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs grew by 2,700, while government added 2,600 jobs.
- February estimates were revised up to 2,978,000, and the over the month change from January to February was a gain of 10,700 rather than the originally estimated increase of 8,500 (monthly revisions are based on additional responses from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates).
County March 2024 labor force March 2024
Employed
March 2024
Unemployed
March 2024 rate February 2024 Employed February 2024 Unemployed February 2024 rate Baca 1950 1898 53 2.7 1869 59 3.1 Bent 1734 1677 57 3.3 1659 58 3.4 Kiowa 821 796 25 3.0 772 26 3.3 Las Animas 5768 5430 338 5.9 5425 366 6.3 Otero 7477 7135 342 4.6 7031 372 5.0 Prowers 6083 5880 203 3.3 5825 204 3.4
