Lucile Koenig – August 5, 1925 – March 6, 2024
Mass of Christian Burial for Lucile Koenig will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.
Lucile Koenig, long-time Wiley, Colorado resident, passed away peacefully at the age of 98. She had spent the last year living with her daughter and son-in-law in Carbondale, Colorado where she enjoyed visiting with her family, outings to local shops, and picnics in the mountains. Lucile had in fact spent the previous day on a shopping trip with her daughter. She succumbed to a heart attack early in the day on March 6, 2024 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Lucile was born on August 5, 1925 to Henry and Olive M. (Miller) Wilger. She grew up on a farm near Bristol, Colorado along with her older brothers, Jirld and Bernard. While she worked for several years as a telephone operator in Lamar, she continued her farming career working alongside her husband Richard Koenig on their dryland farm north of Wiley. Richard preceded her in death in 1973, but she never gave up her interest in agriculture and spent much of her time on gardening and maintaining her property. Lucile was a strong and independent woman and a wonderful mother who took great care of her family and she will be dearly missed by them all.
Lucile is survived by her four children, Marjorie Campbell (Ed Hollandsworth) and her children, Jodi, Amanda, and Rhiannon; Jo Ann (Wayne) Ives and their children, Daniel and Clayton; Donald Koenig; Lois Fitzpatrick and her son, Justin; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Jirld (Pauline) Wilger and Bernard (Arline) Wilger; and son-in-law, Robert Fitzpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice, 108 W. Olive St., Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
