Lamar Outdoor Sports makes donation for upcoming Tri-State 9/11 auction

| Mar 05, 2024 | Comments 0

Todd Horning (left), Doug Harbour (right)

 

Todd Horning, with Lamar Outdoor Sports, 10 N. Main Street, Lamar, Colorado recently donated a Springfield XD9 subcompact 9 mm pistol with holster to the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Auction/Fundraiser.  The event will be held March 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Tavern 1301, 1301 N. Main Street in Lamar. Proceeds from the auction/fundraiser go towards completion of the 9/11 memorial site in Lamar.

# # #

Filed Under: CharityEventsFeaturedHistoryMedia Release

Tags:

About the Author: