Lamar Outdoor Sports makes donation for upcoming Tri-State 9/11 auction
Barbara Crimond | Mar 05, 2024 | Comments 0
Todd Horning, with Lamar Outdoor Sports, 10 N. Main Street, Lamar, Colorado recently donated a Springfield XD9 subcompact 9 mm pistol with holster to the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Auction/Fundraiser. The event will be held March 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. at Tavern 1301, 1301 N. Main Street in Lamar. Proceeds from the auction/fundraiser go towards completion of the 9/11 memorial site in Lamar.
