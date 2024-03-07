Lamar Chamber Honkers Honk Two New Lamar Businesses
Barbara Crimond | Mar 07, 2024 | Comments 0
The Lamar Chamber Honkers recently honked two new Lamar businesses, Bright Side Nutrition and KM Beauty.
Bright Side Nutrition, located at 111 W. Elm St in Lamar, offers a variety of energy drinks, protein shakes, protein coffees and protein snacks. Hours of operation are Monday 7-2, Tuesday through Friday 7-5 and Saturday 8-2. Their phone number is 719-353-1585. The business can be found on Facebook as Bright Side Nutrition.
********
KM Beauty, located at 115 W. Elm St in Lamar is a full-service salon for hair, skin, lashes and nails. It is open daily – call for appointment. Their phone number is 719-831-1989. The business can be found on Facebook at K.M. Beauty.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Lamar Chamber of Commerce • Media Release
About the Author: