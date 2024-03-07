Lamar Chamber Honkers Honk Two New Lamar Businesses

The Lamar Chamber Honkers recently honked two new Lamar businesses, Bright Side Nutrition and KM Beauty.

Pictured left to right: Ginger Coberly (Honker), Cheryl Preisser (Honker), business owner Tatelyn Lasley with Baby Tyslee, Ashley Roseberry (Honker) and Ashly Melgosa (Honker)       Photo credit: Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg

Bright Side Nutrition, located at 111 W. Elm St in Lamar, offers a variety of energy drinks, protein shakes, protein coffees and protein snacks.  Hours of operation are Monday 7-2, Tuesday through Friday 7-5 and Saturday 8-2.  Their phone number is 719-353-1585.  The business can be found on Facebook as Bright Side Nutrition.

Pictured left to right: Cheryl Preisser (Honker), Ginger Coberly (Honker), business owner Kara Phares, Ashley Roseberry (Honker) and Ashly Melgosa (Honker) Photo credit: Gabrielle Hammer Nieschburg

KM Beauty, located at 115 W. Elm St in Lamar is a full-service salon for hair, skin, lashes and nails.  It is open daily – call for appointment.  Their phone number is 719-831-1989.  The business can be found on Facebook at K.M. Beauty.

By Barbara Crimond

