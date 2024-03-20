Diane Bever – January 20, 1946 – March 18, 2024
Funeral Services for Holly, Colorado resident, Diane Bever will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Diane will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Diane Kay (Brockman) Bever was born on January 20, 1946 in Aurora, Colorado to Jess W. and Pauline (Johnson) Brockman. She passed away on March 18, 2024 at her home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 78.
She enjoyed teaching in the Holly Public Schools for over 38 years. Diane started thinking of retiring once she began teaching the 3rd generation of the same family. She was a devoted member of Delta Kappa Gamma and Eastern Star.
Diane is survived by her husband, Lonnie Bever of the family home; daughter, Wendy Gray (Pete Lehman); granddaughter, Raphaela Ratzlaff; brother-in-law, Keith Clark; nephews, Rod (Debra) Clark, Dwight (Shelly) Clark, Tim (Stacy) Clark, Randy Brockman, and Chadd (Dawn) Brockman; niece, Pam (Jeff) Spitzer; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jess A. (Naomi) Brockman; father and mother-in-law, Everett and Mary Ellen Bever; and sister-in-law, Louise Clark.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice or Holly Alumni General Scholarship Fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
