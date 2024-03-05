Carol A. Melkus – November 15, 1958 – March 1, 2024
A come and go celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Carol A. Melkus will be held at a later date.
Per Carol’s request cremation will take place.
Carol was born on November 15, 1958 at Lamar, Colorado to Robert William and Edna LaVerne (Gurley) Melkus and passed away on March 1, 2024 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 65.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Carol is survived by her daughter Kacee (Shawn Austin) Lucero of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Lawrence Xavier Lucero and Alaura Marie Lucero and brother Dean Melkus of Lamar, CO as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or local animal shelter, rescue or sanctuary of your choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
