Grasmick Announces Re-election Bid for 2024
Russ Baldwin | Jan 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Prowers County Commissioner Tom Grasmick announced he has decided to run for commissioner in 2024 when his term expires. Grasmick has been in office for the past seven years, representing District One.
Grasmick said the Commissioners have been working on several areas of improvement for local residents, stressing economic growth and assisting new businesses in their development efforts as well as increased opportunities for housing growth. “That to us, is the most important agenda we face right now,” he explained, adding the Commissioners enjoy a good working relationship with each other and are united to improve the county. “We’ve been working on 1041 land use regulations and most recently have begun to update our county policies and procedures regulations. Other areas that will receive out attention in the coming year includes the development of the Amache Relocation Center as a National Park which can spur our economic growth with new tourism and visitor opportunities. The water infrastructure system in Granada will be a key element to additional expansion, we’re working on a new Comprehensive Plan for Prowers County which also includes the Three Mile Plan and new business and housing for Holly.”
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • County • Featured • Media Release • Politics
About the Author: