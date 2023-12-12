Lamar Council Begins Search for Police Chief
Mayor Kirk Crespin announced during the December 11th city council meeting, that Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller, is retiring from his position with the City of Lamar and as such, the council awarded the bid for replacement recruitment services to KRW Associates, LLC which provided the lowest overall cost and had the desired staff and qualifications as requested by the City of Lamar. Crespin acknowledged that the replacement search will be on a local as well as a regional and national level. No date for Chief Miller’s end of employment was announced.
City Administrator, Rob Evans, reminded the council city offices will close on December 22 and December 25th as well as Monday, January 1, 2024 for the seasonal holiday. Lamar Rotary and the Public Library will host a Kid’s Christmas on Saturday, December 16th from 10am to 1pm at the Cultural Events Center. Main Street Cinema in conjunction with Community State Bank will host a free, youth-oriented movie at noon on Saturday, December 17th, “The Polar Express”. Santa will be on hand at the theater as well as LHS Notables and the local dance group, All the Right Moves. The 56th annual Holiday Basketball tournament will run from December 14th to the 16th at the Lamar Community Building, the Friends of the Lamar Library will host their monthly book sale on Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th from 9am to 1pm and the library’s food drive to benefit Sparrow House Ministries will conclude on December 20th. The last day for food distribution will be on Thursday, December 21st from 5pm to 8pm.
The Lamar City Council passed Resolution 23-12-01 to appropriate funds to defray expenses in excess of amounts budgeted for the city in 2023. This includes revenues and matching expenditures for the General Fund, Sales Tax Fund, Unemployment Fund, Fairmount Investment Fund, Airport Fund and Sanitation Fund. The corrections were needed due to unexpected revenues to the city from sales taxes received; higher unemployment claims, higher revenue from lots sold in the Fairmount Fund, unanticipated airport funding grants and sanitation interest income and landfill collections.
Sue Kilpatrick was appointed to the Lamar Housing Authority filling the remainder of the term of June Unruh who resigned from the Authority. The appointment runs through June 1, 2026. Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, was re-appointed to serve a four-year term on the Arkansas River Power Authority Board of Directors, expiring at the end of December 2027.
The council approved the annual contract for law enforcement and security services with Lamar High School for the approaching year. The hourly rate is $45 per officer and the contract covers a host of activities through the school year.
The council voted to accept a land donation from Chris Currell. Public Works Director, Pat Mason, said the strip of land runs along the east side of Willow Creek between Woodland Lane and Village Green Lane. However, the land has a 14 inch watermain running through it that makes it unusable for land development. Currell said he’ll donate the land if the city pays for the required survey. Joe Spitz owns land that borders the north end of the strip said he’d pay for half the cost if the city agrees to the quit claim donation. The estimated cost is $1,400. The donation to the city will protect the 14 inch watermain from future development. The property is located near the walking trail along Memorial Drive. Treasurer, Kristin Schwartz said she could provide a dollar value for the land once the survey had been completed.
The city’s Water Master Plan for 2023 has been completed and several capital projects were identified and approved by the council. City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz and staff will conduct a comprehensive grant search for funding for each project and Schwartz will apprise the council on each grant application as it is completed. Just under two dozen areas have been identified for capital improvement running through to the year 2032 for the city. The estimated cost of all projects, incorporating a 7.9% rate of inflation, is just over $55 million.
Several resolutions were brought before the council including: 23-12-02, supporting a $126,000 grant application for the planning and capacity grant from the State Board of the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund to pay for the development of the city’s Recreation Master Plan; Resolution 23-12-03, to adopt the city’s Rates and Fees Schedule to go into effect in 2024; Resolution 23-12-04 for plans to annex 16,000 square feet of property known as Lot Two of the amended plat of Misty Hills Estates and setting a public hearing date for January 22, 2024. Lamar Community College requested the annexation petition for a zoning change of the property at 3103 Memorial Drive to R-1. The annexation would allow college students to construct a house at the site while furthering the education of those 11 students in the Construction Trades Department. Resolution 23-12-05 sets the new year’s interest rates paid on customer utility deposits at Lamar Light and Power. The percentage rate for 2024 will be 4.93%.
The council went into executive session for personnel matters and to discuss the plan evaluations of the City Administrator, City Clerk and City Treasurer. The next council meeting is set for Monday, January 8th.
