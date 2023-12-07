Fall of 2023 Weather Review from NWS Pueblo
September of 2023 started and ended warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado, with a passing, unseasonably strong weather system, bringing cool temperatures, good moisture and some accumulating snow to the higher mountain peaks through the middle of the month.
A few weather systems moved across the region through the month of October. The first system moved across the state through the first week of October, bringing showers and thunderstorms and good rainfall for southern portions of the region, as well as some snowfall to the higher mountain peaks. The second system moved across through the middle of the month, bringing some mountain snowfall as well as brief cool down across the region. In between these systems, very warm temperatures were experienced across the region, until a much colder weather system moved across the state October 28th and 29th. This system brought abundant snowfall to areas over and near the higher terrain, along with well below seasonal temperatures to the region.
A few weather systems moved across the region through the second and third week of November, bringing some precipitation to mainly areas over and near the higher terrain, as well as cooler temperatures areawide. In between these systems, warm and dry conditions were experienced across the region.
The preliminary average temperature for the Fall of 2023 in Pueblo was 55.4F. This is 2.1 degrees above normal and makes the Fall of 2023 tied as the 12th warmest Fall on record in Pueblo. This is well below the warmest Fall of 2016, when the average temperature was 58.3 degrees. Pueblo recorded 1.75 inches of precipitation throughout the Fall of 2023. This is 0.13 inches below normal and makes the Fall of 2023 the 67th wettest Fall on record, well behind the 7.74 inches recorded through the Fall of 1957. Pueblo recorded 1.4 inches of snow throughout the Fall of 2023. This is 4.8 inches below normal and makes the Fall of 2023 the 38th least snowiest Fall on record in Pueblo.
