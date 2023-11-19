CSP 2023 Pack the Patrol Car
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2023 | Comments 0
2023 Colorado State Patrol- Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack The Patrol Car Christmas is just around the corner, and the Colorado State Patrol will soon be holding their annual toy drive. This year the Christmas Cruiser Challenge: Pack the Patrol Car toy drive will be on two days and at two different locations. On November 24, 2023 starting at 8:00 am, the Colorado State Patrol will be collecting toys at the Walmart in La Junta and also at the parking lot east of Walmart in Lamar. Then on November 26th Troopers will be at the La Junta Walmart from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Please come by and see us! Just look for the banner and the patrol cars with flashing lights.
The Colorado State Patrol is challenging the community to pack the patrol cars with toys. The collected toys will be given to local children for Christmas. The toys collected in La Junta will be donated to local schools. The toys collected at the Lamar Walmart will be donated to the Lamar Toys for Tots.
Are you up for the Christmas Cruiser Challenge? If so, we will see you on Friday, November 24th and Sunday November 26th. Let’s kick off the Christmas season by giving back to our community. You can truly make a difference and help bring some joy to families this Christmas season.
If you are unable to donate on Friday or Sunday and still wish to do so, you may contact the local Colorado State Patrol Troop Office: La Junta- 719-384-8981 Lamar- 719-336- 7403. Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! The Colorado State Patrol- Our Family Protecting Yours Since 1935.
