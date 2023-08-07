Bennet Announces $79.3 Million for Colorado Projects in Senate Appropriations Bills
Denver — Today, Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he secured nearly $74 million for 78 Colorado projects through the congressionally directed spending (CDS) process in the Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Senate appropriations bills. In total, this year’s Senate appropriations bills included $79.3 million in funding for projects across the state. These bills have been approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The full Senate is expected to vote on the appropriations bills by the end of the year.
“From building water infrastructure to increasing access to mental and rural health care, these projects will help Coloradans meet the needs of their communities,” said Bennet. “I’ll do everything I can to pass these bills and get this funding across the finish line.”
Southeast Colorado projects secured by Bennet in FY24 Senate appropriations bills:
City of Lamar for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements, City of Lamar $1,800,000, Kiowa County Hospital Replacement Facility: Phase 1-Eads, CO $1,917,000, Sand Creek Massacre Records Preservation Project $200,000, Southeast Colorado Hospital Cybersecurity Improvements, Springfield, CO $205,000.
