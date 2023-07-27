S.E. Rural Philanthropy Days Registration Open from July 24th to September 1st for September Conference in La Junta and Rocky Ford
Russ Baldwin | Jul 27, 2023 | Comments 0
La Junta, Colorado – Community Resource Center (CRC) has opened registration for the Southeast Rural Philanthropy Days conference (RPD) from September 12-14 in La Junta. This event is being organized by CRC and a Steering Committee of more than twenty local leaders.
For over 30 years, RPD conferences have convened with the goal of strengthening regional Colorado nonprofits and the communities they serve. Registration will remain open while tickets last or through September 1st. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
The Southeast Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conference is an opportunity for nonprofit professionals, grantmakers, community leaders, distinguished speakers, and elected officials to exchange knowledge and establish meaningful relationships across their professional networks in the region. This rotating opportunity occurs every four years in the Southeast region, composed of Baca, Bent, Crowley, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, and Prowers counties.
RPD is a part of the Rural Action Network (RAN), a statewide program of Community Resource Center that builds nonprofit capacity, fosters relationships, and regional collaboration leading to increased grant dollars awarded to rural communities.
The conference will kick off at Otero College on Tuesday, September 12th, before moving to the Gobin Building in Rocky Ford on Wednesday, September 13th. The third day will be an optional, half-day intensive on housing, where there will be a regional housing tour, skill-building activities, and regional and funder panels at Otero College and La Junta.
Featured events include a facilitated agritourism tour in La Junta and Rocky Ford, a Southeast regional town hall, a session on local government grants, intersectional mental health, infrastructure and broadband, and networking receptions. During the Southeast Nonprofit Community Fair on September 12th, regional nonprofits and local governments will have the opportunity to host a table where their peers, statewide leaders, and funders can approach them to connect and learn more about their work. Through this session, funders and nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to develop a mutual understanding of one another in a relaxed environment.
Rural Philanthropy Days bring together community organizations and foundations to amplify their missions, sustain meaningful collaborations, and surpass fundraising goals. Community Resource Center anticipates over 50 funders and grantmakers to attend the September conference. In addition to connecting rural nonprofits to these resources, the conference offers professional development, educational opportunities, and relevant panel discussions pertaining to the promises and obstacles of operating a nonprofit in the Southeast region.
Community Resource Center’s President & CEO, Maria Fabula, shared, “Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) conferences are our flagship events in rural Colorado. By creating this conference in partnership with community leaders, we are able to initiate a dialogue and address key topics shaped by their firsthand experience. Through this event, nonprofit professionals are able to meet directly with statewide funders, participate in professional development, and network with other community leaders across the region, whether to build a foundation or amplify their current work.”
“This conference offers not only skill building opportunities, collaboration and networking for our communities, it connects non-profits directly to funders,” said event Co-Chair, Susan Waring. “This conference has potential to make a huge impact on our communities. Southeast RPD is only held once every four years; don’t miss your chance to attend!” Registration is now open! There are a limited number of scholarships available. Please visit our website for more information. For additional information and questions, contact Kristin Carpenter at southeastrpd@gmail.com.
