Historical Entertainment – Stories of Our People
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2023 | Comments 0
Area residents can become involved in community history and civic events by attending several gatherings sponsored by Prowers County Extension and the Lamar Community College Library.
Friday, June 2nd, at 6pm, the evening will allow attendees to meet members of several Lamar families and learn about their historical involvement with the community.
Friday, June 23rd, come out to discuss civic involvement at the local level and on Friday, July 14th, also at 6pm, you’ll have an opportunity to interact with the youth in your community.
Enjoy free pizza and ice cream during the gatherings at Brew Unto Others. Contact Michaela Mattes at 719-336-7734 for more information.
