Four States Irrigation Council Annual Meeting Set for Jan. 11-12 in Fort Collins
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2023 | Comments 0
The general public and media are also invited to attend the event, which will take place at the Hilton Fort Collins, located at 425 W. Prospect Road.
Additionally, the Headgate awards will once again be presented this year during the Annual Meeting banquet. These awards are given to individuals who have been active and supportive of irrigation and water resources developments in the Four States region.
