Council Approves 4th Extension Agreement with RB LLC
Russ Baldwin | Jan 24, 2023 | Comments 0
RB Colorado, LLC and the City of Lamar continue to work toward the beginning of an Arby’s fast-food franchise for 1102 North Main Street. The Lamar City Council granted the corporation a 4th, 90-day extension on the contract during its January 23rd meeting, which will now expire on April 13th of this year. All council members voted to ratify their unanimous approval votes taken on Friday, January 13th. The new timeline will allow RB Colorado to continue to work on building options. Mayor Kirk Crespin said the city and the state has moved forward as much as they can with EPA construction requirements, but financing is the key issue in development. “There have been significant cost increases in materials and labor over the past year, and it’s estimated additional costs of $600,000 will have to be dealt with. Finding a contractor for the project has also been difficult, but my latest discussion indicates a local contractor is considering a bid on the project, so we’ll see how that develops.”
The council decided there was no action to take on the Hen Chicken Ordinance 1233 enacted in 2019. There was some discussion over waiving the initial $50 application fee given the tight market for eggs locally and nationally and the thought that the current economics could initiate an increase in applications. The number of licenses in the city has declined, according to Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller, who said there are only 15 registered residents, down from the initial 22 when the city approved the ordinance. The $50 fee covers the costs of the Code Enforcement Officers who inspect the coops to make sure they comply with zoning and health standards. The annual renewal fee is $25.
The Water Advisory Board recommended Roy Cue as a replacement member for a term expiring on February 1, 2025 and the council approved the recommendation. The council also renewed a contract with Southeast Wellness Works for the 6th year to provide an Employee Assistance Program for those persons having personal or substance problems. Ten sessions are provided for $650.
The council approved a rezoning request based on the Planning and Zoning Committee recommendation to rezone the five-acre tract of land located off County Road 8.2 and on the west side of Memorial Drive. The land is owned by S&S Land and Cattle Incorporated which wishes to develop the land into a future subdivision at some point in the future. The approval was given based on the contingency the land will be annexed into the city boundaries which was done in 2012.
CDOT Aeronautics recently approved a Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant from the city for $200,000 for pavement maintenance of the Crosswind Runway 8/26 at the Southeastern Colorado Municipal Airport. Pat Mason, City Public Works Director, explained the project involves patching and the application of a surface sealer to help prolong the life of the current asphalt. The city will provide a $22,223 cash match which will be taken from this year’s budget for road maintenance.
Administrator, Rob Evans, will hold his weekly public coffee get-together this Wednesday at 7am at the TA Center on North Main Street and tickets are still available for the 103rd Lamar Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Friday, January 27th at 6pm at the Lamar Eagles Lodge. Four awards will be presented that evening and the new chamber board will be introduced to the public. The annual Snow Goose Festival will be held February 2nd through the 5th. Evans noted that an offer was taken for director for Parks and Recreation as well as a project manager which should get the regularly scheduled meetings back on track.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Health • Law Enforcement • Recreation
About the Author: