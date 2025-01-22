Outgoing Prowers County Commissioner Tom Grasmick honored at reception on January 14, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 22, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right: Tom Grasmick, Ron Cook and Roger Stagner, Prowers County Commissioners
Outgoing Prowers County Commissioner Tom Grasmick was honored after the January 14, 2025 board meeting with a reception thanking him for his years of service to the county. He received a commemorative glass plaque and a stone marker inscribed “Grasmick” for his home. Several county employees and citizens enjoyed the refreshments and a chance to thank Grasmick as he left office. Prior to the reception, Grasmick told me that he enjoyed his years as a commissioner and that he was proud of everything they had been able to accomplish. “It wasn’t always easy, but I truly enjoyed it” he said. Thank you for your years of service to our county, Mr. Grasmick!
By Barbara Crimond
About the Author: