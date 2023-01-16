Big Turnout for Toys
Russ Baldwin | Jan 16, 2023 | Comments 0
“This is the largest display of toys we’ve had yet,” said Don McBee, one of the organizers of the Prowers County Colorado Farm Bureau’s annual toy show, held every January at the Lamar Elks Lodge.
The one-day event, held this past Saturday, January 14th showcased a lot of ag-oriented toys, from farm equipment to dozens of various semis and tractor-trailers, all brand new and still in the box. Many collectors were on hand, showcasing their antique models and toys. The show has been going on for almost a decade now, starting at the Cow Palace Inn, and moving out to the Elks Lodge in more recent times. Because of Covid precautions, the show was not held in 2021.
“We’ve had a lot of people from outside the immediate area,” according to another organizer, Chris Rundell, who said that there’s always been interest for the collections from Kansas and distant cities in Colorado.
McBee said there’s usually two distinct age groups for the event, “We have the youngsters who come with their dads and will buy a toy or two for playing and the older crowd usually makes up the collectors who are looking for a particular item for their own collection.”
McBee noted there is an ebb and flow of interests in some selections over the years. “Right now, toy train sets are off in price. There’s just not a lot of interest in them as there had been several years ago, so that price has fallen off.”
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation • Youth
About the Author: