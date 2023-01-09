2022 Year in Review – December
The following are some highlights of the past year which had an impact on Prowers County residents
Riverside Communications, LLC signs agreement to purchase KLMR (AM) and KLMR-FM Radio
KLMR radio, in Lamar, Colorado, originally signed on the air as an AM radio station in December of 1948. Nearly 28 years later, KLMR-FM was added and signed on the air in November of 1976. Both stations were destroyed by a microburst in July of 2022 and 25/7 Media, Inc. subsequently elected to shut the stations down on September 20, 2022 and surrender the KLMR(AM) and KLMR-FM licenses.
In an unexpected turn of events, Riverside Communications, LLC has officially signed an agreement to purchase KLMR(AM) and KLMR-FM from 25-7 Media, Inc. With the signing of the purchase agreement, Riverside Communications and 25-7 Media, Inc. are announcing their plans to formally file with the Federal Communications Commission to transfer ownership of 920 KLMR-AM and 93.5 KLMR-FM in Lamar from 25-7 Media, Inc. to Riverside Communications, LLC.
The process to finalize the FCC Applications may take from 60 to 90 days to complete; however, planning and preparations have begun to bring both the KLMR(AM) and KLMR-FM stations back on the air in the Spring of 2023.
Swearing in Ceremony for Honorable Tarryn Johnson
Swearing-in ceremonies for the Honorable Tarryn Johnson as District Judge for the 15th Judicial District were held Tuesday, December 13th at 2pm on the Third Floor of the Prowers County Courthouse in Lamar. She will replace Judge Stan Brinkley who is retiring from the bench and held his last official duties this past Friday, December 10th after serving almost 24 years.
Brinkley was appointed by Gov. Bill Owens as a District Court Judge in the 15th Judicial District on Oct. 16, 2001. Brinkley was born on Dec. 11, 1950, in Lamar, Colo., where he still resides. He is a 1976 graduate of the University of Wyoming Law School. Prior to becoming a judge, Brinkley was in private practice involving civil, criminal, domestic, and transactional law.
District Court Chief Judge Mike Davidson delivered the oath of office to Johnson with her family in attendance. Ms. Johnson is a Senior Deputy Public Defender in the La Junta Regional Office, a position she has held since 2021. Her practice consists of criminal defense. Previously, she was General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer for Southeast Colorado Power Association (2021); Senior Deputy State Public Defender (2019-2021) and Deputy State Public Defender (2015-2019) in La Junta.
Ms. Johnson earned her B.A. from Adams State University in 2011 and her J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law in 2015. The 15th Judicial District covers Baca, Cheyenne, Kiowa, and Prowers counties.
USDA Confirms Detection of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a Commercial Game Bird Operation in Prowers County
Lamar, Colo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) has confirmed the detection of Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a commercial game bird operation in Prowers County.
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly.
The State Veterinarian’s Office received a report of increased mortality at a commercial upland game bird producer in Prowers County. The samples tested presumptive positive at the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on December 8, 2022 and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed the results on Friday, December 9, 2022. The facility houses 12,000 game birds (pheasants and chukars).
The State Veterinarian has issued a Quarantine Order in parts of Prowers County to limit movement of birds in and out of the area. Commercial and backyard poultry operations within the Quarantine Area are required to halt any movement of poultry and poultry products, as defined in the order, in and out of the area. Those within the Quarantine Area will receive a notification via postcard from the USDA. A map of the Quarantine Area as well as quarantine instructions and self-reporting forms may be found at ag.colorado.gov/hpai.
GOCO awards $150,000 grant to Southeast Colorado collaborative to hire outdoor recreation fellow
DENVER – Today the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board awarded a $150,000 grant to help Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development (SECED) hire a fellow to advance its regional recreation outreach plan.
The grant is part of GOCO’s Fellowship Program, which funds two-year positions at select organizations for young people of diverse backgrounds to gain experience in the fields of conservation, outdoor recreation, and stewardship, while addressing organizational needs. GOCO and its partners aim to reduce barriers to careers in the outdoors and positively introduce young people to the compelling and rewarding benefits of this exciting line of work.
The SECED fellow will help identify regional gaps in services and opportunities for outdoor recreation, as well as pursue projects that address the protection and enhancement of area recreational assets. The fellow will engage stakeholders at regular monthly meetings to gather input and help foster a vibrant community. The fellow will also communicate the value of the outdoors and efforts to create, grow, and take care of outdoor projects.
