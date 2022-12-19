URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Pueblo CO
Russ Baldwin | Dec 19, 2022
WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
This alert pertains to regions of southeast Colorado including the six counties in the immediate region.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE… The I-25 corridor and the eastern plains.
* WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The forecast calls for highs on Wednesday, December 21st to peak at approximate 45 degrees and then drop into frigid temperatures that evening with a 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday, a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near -1. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night, mostly clear, with a low around -17. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around -2. East southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Christmas day will be sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
