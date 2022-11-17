Zonta Club of Prowers County Observes Annual Awareness Campaign
Russ Baldwin | Nov 17, 2022 | Comments 0
The Zonta Club of Prowers County recently introduced a proclamation to the Lamar City Council, declaring the 16 days between International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Women on November 25 and International Human Rights Day on December 10 as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
The Proclamation reads in part, ‘During the 16 days, all citizens are urged to support efforts to end gender violence and to eliminate the detrimental consequences gender violence has on the wellbeing of our community.’
The Zonta Club of Prowers County will distribute posters to local businesses and a banner will be placed at the Lamar Railroad Depot asking for support in the Zonta Says NO Campaign. Lamar High School student groups are volunteering to take part in the Red Sand Project to create awareness of the Zonta effort by placing red sand along sidewalks in front of the Lamar Community Building, City Complex, County Courthouse and Main Street between Elm and Beech Streets. One again, silhouettes will be on view outside the Lamar Library and Prowers County Courthouse offering information about projects being held at local, district and international clubs.
