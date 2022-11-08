UNOFFICIAL Voting Results at Colorado Amendments/Propositions/Races

The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had 1,300 ballots delivered as of close of voting, so these local results may be subject to change.

In general, the top state positions were retained by incumbent Democrats with Polis, Bennet, Griswold, Young and Weiser holding onto their respective seats.  Newly created District 8 went to Democrat candidate Caraveo.

Proposition FF

State voters were for Health School Meals for All, Proposition FF which (created/would have) created a program to provide access to free meals to all public school students in Colorado and offer grants to schools related to the provision of school meals.

The statewide vote was:

In Favor: 1,007,929
Opposed: 820,346

Voting in Prowers County:

In Favor: 1,523
Opposed: 1,910

Proposition 121

A ‘yes’ vote would reduce the state income tax to 4.4% for tax year 2022 and beyond. The statewide vote was:

In Favor: 1,189,866
Opposed: 627,092

Voting in Prowers County was:

In Favor: 2,563
Opposed: 853

Proposition 124

A ‘yes’ vote would have allowed retail liquor stores to apply for extra locations over time, with no limit on the number of locations after 2037.

The statewide vote was:

In Favor: 678,304
Opposed: 1,125,561

Voting in Prowers County was:

In Favor: 1,083
Opposed: 2,269

Proposition 125

A ‘yes’ vote would have allowed licensed grocery and convenience stores that currently sell beer to also sell wine.

The statewide vote was:

In Favor: 907,851
Opposed: 914,050

Voting in Prowers County was:

In Favor: 1,418
Opposed: 1,973

Proposition 126

A ‘yes’ vote would allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants and other licensed businesses to make take out a permanent option.

The statewide vote was:

In Favor: 859,280
Opposed: 957,413

Voting in Prowers County was:

In Favor: 1,359
Opposed: 2,046

State Senator District 35

Statewide:
(R) Pelton: 42,781
(D) Nelson: 16,085

Voting in Prowers County:

(R) Pelton: 2,609
(D) Nelson: 780

Retain Prowers County Court Judge Curtis Porter

(Y): 2,534
(N): 660

Prowers County Coroner

(U) Thomas Dunagan: 2,392
(R) Marjorie Campbell: 1,087

