UNOFFICIAL Voting Results at Colorado Amendments/Propositions/Races
Russ Baldwin | Nov 08, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office had 1,300 ballots delivered as of close of voting, so these local results may be subject to change.
In general, the top state positions were retained by incumbent Democrats with Polis, Bennet, Griswold, Young and Weiser holding onto their respective seats. Newly created District 8 went to Democrat candidate Caraveo.
Proposition FF
State voters were for Health School Meals for All, Proposition FF which (created/would have) created a program to provide access to free meals to all public school students in Colorado and offer grants to schools related to the provision of school meals.
The statewide vote was:
In Favor: 1,007,929
Opposed: 820,346
Voting in Prowers County:
In Favor: 1,523
Opposed: 1,910
Proposition 121
A ‘yes’ vote would reduce the state income tax to 4.4% for tax year 2022 and beyond. The statewide vote was:
In Favor: 1,189,866
Opposed: 627,092
Voting in Prowers County was:
In Favor: 2,563
Opposed: 853
Proposition 124
A ‘yes’ vote would have allowed retail liquor stores to apply for extra locations over time, with no limit on the number of locations after 2037.
The statewide vote was:
In Favor: 678,304
Opposed: 1,125,561
Voting in Prowers County was:
In Favor: 1,083
Opposed: 2,269
Proposition 125
A ‘yes’ vote would have allowed licensed grocery and convenience stores that currently sell beer to also sell wine.
The statewide vote was:
In Favor: 907,851
Opposed: 914,050
Voting in Prowers County was:
In Favor: 1,418
Opposed: 1,973
Proposition 126
A ‘yes’ vote would allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants and other licensed businesses to make take out a permanent option.
The statewide vote was:
In Favor: 859,280
Opposed: 957,413
Voting in Prowers County was:
In Favor: 1,359
Opposed: 2,046
State Senator District 35
Statewide:
(R) Pelton: 42,781
(D) Nelson: 16,085
Voting in Prowers County:
(R) Pelton: 2,609
(D) Nelson: 780
Retain Prowers County Court Judge Curtis Porter
(Y): 2,534
(N): 660
Prowers County Coroner
(U) Thomas Dunagan: 2,392
(R) Marjorie Campbell: 1,087
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Elections • Featured • Hot Topics • Politics • The Journal Alert
About the Author: