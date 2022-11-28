Santa Fe Trail Byway Public Meetings Scheduled
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2022 | Comments 0
La Junta, CO – The Santa Fe Trail State Scenic and Historic Byway will hold a series of public meetings next month to help with the creation of a management plan for the byway. The Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce, the management entity for the byway, will host meetings the week of December 5th in Lamar, La Junta, and Trinidad.
A byway Corridor Management Plan (CMP) documents the byway corridor’s intrinsic qualities, attributes, and amenities. It addresses protecting, interpreting, and promoting the byway, tourism and economic development, highway safety and other factors of importance to the byway and byway communities. The State of Colorado and the National Scenic Byways Program require that each byway have a CMP.
“We invite folks along the byway corridor to come to a public meeting to learn about the byway and to help shape its future,” said Canyons & Plains President Rick Wallner. “The historic, natural and recreational assets of the Santa Fe Trail Byway have great potential to draw more visitors to our area and boost local economies.”
The Santa Fe Trail State Scenic & Historic Byway runs for over 180 miles along US Highway 50, US Highway 350, and Interstate 25 from the Kansas border east of Holly to the New Mexico border at Raton Pass. The byway follows the path of the Santa Fe Trail, an important historic trail of international commerce.
Meetings will be held at the following times and locations. Anyone interested in the byway is encouraged to attend. No RSVP is necessary.
Monday, December 5, 6:30 – 8 pm, Room 230 Betz Building, Lamar Community College, 2401 South Main Street, Lamar, CO
Wednesday, December 7, 4 – 6 pm, Koshare Museum, 115 West 18th Street, La Junta, CO
Thursday, December 8, 6 – 8 pm, Colorado Welcome Center, 309 Nevada Avenue, Trinidad, CO
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Media Release • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: