Notice of Canvass – 2022 General Election
Russ Baldwin | Nov 24, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will perform a Canvass of the 2022 General Election. The set day and time to meet is Monday or Tuesday, 28th or 29th of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the County Commissioners’ Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO, pending the Colorado Secretary of State’s Risk Limiting Audit.
The RLA may require additional rounds therefore, the Canvass will not start until after the Statewide RLA has been approved.
Please Contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any questions at: (719)-336-8011.
Filed Under: County • Elections
