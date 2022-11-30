Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office to Host Meeting in La Junta
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2022 | Comments 0
Representatives from the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office will be in La Junta on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to provide information about the office and gather input from the local community. The meeting will take place from 1:30 to 3:00 pm in the Conference Room of the Otero College Student Center, 2001 San Juan Avenue, La Junta.
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office (OREC) provides a central point of contact, advocacy, and resources at the state level for the diverse constituents, businesses, and communities that rely on the continued health of the outdoor recreation economy. OREC’s mission is to champion industry, communities, and people to come to life through Colorado’s great outdoors.
Conor Hall and Matt Nunez of OREC will provide a background and overview of the office, review grant opportunities, and have time for open discussion and dialogue regarding outdoor recreation in our region of the state. Anyone interested in outdoor recreation in southeast Colorado is invited to attend. OREC invites you to fill out this on-line form to provide them with attendee information and suggested topics to cover: https://forms.gle/
3zrmpFXDfQhZ9YMn9 .
Filed Under: College • County • Entertainment • Featured • Media Release • Tourism
About the Author: