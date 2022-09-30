Election Information – It’s that time again. . . . . Elections!
Russ Baldwin | Sep 30, 2022 | Comments 0
If you have moved and didn’t update your voter registration you could be inactive at this time. Inactive voters will not automatically get a ballot in the mail for this election. Please call the County Clerk’s Office for election information regarding your voting status or go on line to: www.govotecolorado.gov for more information.
What will be on this November 8, 2022, General Election Mail Ballot?
- Federal: Candidates
- State of Colorado: Candidates, Court of Appeals-Judges, and Ballot Measures
- Prowers County: Candidates and Court of Appeals-County Judge
- Town of Hartman: BALLOT ISSUE 2A
- City of Lamar: Ballot Question 300
IMPORTANT DATES FOR 2022 GENERAL ELECTION:
- October 17 – 21, 2022: Ballots will be mailed to all Active eligible electors. Ballot drop box will be open 24/7 until Election night, November 8, 2022 and it will close at 7:00 p.m.
- October 24, 2022, (Monday) – November 8, 2022 (Tuesday): Voter Service and Polling Center will be open at the Prowers County Courthouse, County Clerk’s Office – M-F, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- October 31, 2022, Monday: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver’s license examination facility, or online to receive a ballot in the mail for the General Election. (through the 8th day prior to the election)
- Prowers County Clerk’s Office, Election Department: will be open on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ballot drop off, ballot replacements, or to register to vote.
November 8, 2022: ELECTION DAY – Prowers County Clerk’s Office is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052
- Return mail ballots, with appropriate postage or hand deliver to: Prowers County Clerk’s Office, 301 S. Main St., Ste. 210, Lamar, CO 81052.
- Post mark dates do not count if ballots are received after November 8, 2022.
You can reach the Prowers County Clerk’s Election Department by email at: election@prowerscounty.net, jcoen@prowerscounty.net, jwilliams@prowerscounty.net, or call at 719-336-8011
