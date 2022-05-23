The Department of Veteran Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration Hosting First Public Memorial Day Ceremonies Since 2019.
Russ Baldwin | May 23, 2022 | Comments 0
Veterans, families and the public are welcome to attend in-person traditional VA Memorial Day ceremonies held May 28 through May 30 to commemorate the nation’s fallen service members. NCA maintains 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 43 states and Puerto Rico.
The public is invited to attend ceremonies at the VA section of Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar this Monday, May 30th, at 2pm. For more information, contact Louie Torrez at 688-2290.
“There is no more fitting place to reflect upon the service and sacrifice of America’s Veterans and service members than in a national cemetery,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Here lie those who served, sacrificed and — in many cases — gave their lives for us and our country. We are forever in their debt.”
All VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk. Many locations will host volunteers who will place small American flags in front of Veteran headstones in the days leading up to Memorial Day.
As in years past, cemeteries with full staffs will conduct public wreath-laying ceremonies accompanied by patriotic speeches, music, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps. Additionally, VA teams up with Carry The Load as they honor fallen Veterans and service members with a 20,000-mile relay march across the country during the month leading up to Memorial Day.
VA encourages all Americans to honor a fallen servicemember by leaving a tribute on the Veterans Legacy Memorial site. It contains a memorial page for each of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans and service members interred in VA national cemeteries or VA grant-funded state, territorial or tribal Veterans cemeteries.
Filed Under: COVID-19 • Events • Featured • History • Media Release
About the Author: