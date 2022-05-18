Logic and Accuracy Testing Announced from Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Russ Baldwin | May 18, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Private and Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and the Public Test is Thursday, May 26, 2022,
with a 9:00 a.m. start time for both days, in the County Commissioner’s Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO associated with the 2022 Primary Election to be held on June 28, 2022.
Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any questions regarding this 2022 Primary Election at (719)-336-8011.
