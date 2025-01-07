Lamar Lions Club receives donation from Two Shot Goose Hunt towards flag project
Barbara Crimond | Jan 07, 2025 | Comments 0
Pictured, left to right: Leslie Stager with the Colorado Welcome Center, Lion John Davis, Lions Club president Travis Melton, Roseann Yates with the Two Shot and Lion Gordon Guihen
The Lamar Lions Club recently received a generous donation from the Two Shot Goose Hunt to be used towards its flag project at the Colorado Welcome Center. Donations for the project are being accepted at the Welcome Center. Cash or checks are accepted – please wait to fill out any checks when the donation is made so instructions can be given how to do so properly. The project is about one-quarter of the way towards its goal amount and the Lions Club hopes to have all funds raised in time for Flag Day, which is June 14.
A fundraising dinner for the project is planned for Saturday, February 8 at the Colorado Room of the Cow Palace. There will be live entertainment and a live auction. More information will be forthcoming very soon.
By Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: Charity • City of Lamar • Featured
