March 23 is Deadline to Commit to Build a New Home
Russ Baldwin | Feb 15, 2022 | Comments 0
Time is running out on a once-in-a-generation chance to build your affordable new home with assistance from Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The collaborative efforts of two non-profits and 16 local governments have reduced the price of single-family homes to as low as $151,000 for a two-bedroom model. Other choices are available. For more information or to apply, please go to www.highprairiehomes.com.
The 53 single family homes are being built by Bywater Development LLC. They have decades of experience in infill housing and creating vibrant neighborhoods. They have built neighborhood developments in Lubbock Texas and numerous communities in southern Oklahoma. Bywater recently completed construction of the Paradise Park development in Crested Butte. Bywater homes are unique and at the same time conform to the neighborhoods in which they sit.
Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development (SECED) is the local organizer, and Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD) is coordinating on behalf of all partners.
The homes are proposed for the communities of Eads, Granada, La Junta, Lamar, Las Animas, Olney Springs, Ordway, Springfield, Walsh, and Wiley. These communities and the county governments of Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to jump start this workforce housing project.
SCEDD Executive Director Eric Gubelman said: “This is an example of the power of regional collaboration. Ten towns, six counties, and two non-profits came together to make this happen. The ARPA funds from Washington have empowered local people who know the situation best to develop this once-in-a-generation housing project.”
Gubelman emphasized that eligible buyers must be under contract by March 23.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Housing • Media Release
