Snow Goose Festival this Weekend in Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Jan 31, 2022 | Comments 0
Recently listed as one of the top ten events to attend in Colorado!
Tours/Programs/Craft fair-trade show and silent auction begin Friday February 4th and continue again at 8 am, Saturday, February 5th at the Lamar High School on Savage Avenue. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have activities for kids, laser gallery, and Wildlife trivia wheel, along with Birds of Prey from the Pueblo Raptor Center. Next will be a birding viewing with Hannah and Andrew Floyd at Lamar’s Willow Creek next to Lamar Community College. They will ‘wow’ you with their knowledge and technology.
The Saturday evening presentation will be by Jonathan Reitz, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Biologist who will speak about the Lesser Prairie chicken. Kids under 18, admitted free.
This is a very brief summary of activities. A complete list of events is on our web site: Highplainssnowgoose.com
