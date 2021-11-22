Route for the 2021 Annual Lamar Chamber Parade of Lights
Russ Baldwin | Nov 22, 2021 | Comments 0
The annual Parade of Lights will begin at 6pm on Friday, December 3rd. All entries will line up at the Lamar Swimming Pool parking lot. The route will begin on Parkview Street to East Cedar, turning west to 4th Street and proceed north onto Oak Street. From Oak, the route will head to Main Street and proceed to the Chamber of Commerce on East Beech Street to the Enchanted Forest.
This year’s parade theme is, “Christmas is for Cowboys and Cowgirls.” Entry forms are available at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce. Call 336-4379 for more information. Floats may not have a live Santa on display, but a poster or inflatable is allowed to avoid confusion with the real Jolly Old Gent.
