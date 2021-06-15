Ted Sitts…July 25, 1924 – June 12, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 15, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Holly, Colorado resident, Ted Sitts will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation for Ted will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
James Ted Sitts, known to most as Ted, was born on July 25, 1924, in McPherson, Kansas to Milo and Minnie (Burton) Sitts. He passed away on June 12, 2021, at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 96.
Ted is survived by his children, Kenton (Karen) Sitts of Morse Bluff, Nebraska, Tim Sitts of Holly, Colorado, and Larry (Kelly) Sitts of Holly, Colorado; grandchildren, Aaron (Tiffany) Sitts, Quentin (Kassie) Sitts, Megan (Travis) Spilker, Cameron Sitts, Kendall Sitts, and Clayton Sitts; six great grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; many other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nina (Neill) Sitts; son, Jerry Sitts; three sisters, Bernadine Sitts, Evelyn (Norman) Layman, and Doris (Wilbur) Sloan; one brother, Wilbur (Dorothy) Sitts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
