Spring Sales Tax Revenue Continues to Climb for Lamar April Figures

Municipal Offices in Lamar

 

 

Lamar sales tax revenue figures continue to show healthy gains into the spring season with City Sales Tax collected in April up 12.8% for a gain of $36,601 over the previous year.  Collections for 2021 are at $322,639 compared to $286,037 for 2020.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections were also up 25.5% for the same time period for a growth of $78,927 with $388,502 collected in 2021 and $309,574 for 2020.

Year to date figures are also on course.  City Sales Tax collections for April, 2020, YTD are up 14.49% for an increase of $220,510 with 2021 figures at $1,742,830 compared to 2020 at $1,522,320.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections grew 22.21% for the same period for an increase of $366,174.  Collections for 2021 are at $2,015,190 compared to 2020 at $1,649,016.

The 12 retail sales categories for tax revenue collections show a mix of increases with the most significant in All Business/Electricity and Other Retail/All Other while Grocery store tax revenue dropped as well as Hotels/Motels.

 

 2019 2020 2021
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair 61,173 62,090

64,191

Building Materials

 50,374 54,603 63,088
Apparel-Department Stores 558,231 525,572

550,998

C Stores and Gas Sales

 74,596 73,428 90,743
All Business/Electricity 86,225 85,445

170,763

Furn-Appliances-Electronics

 9,801 8,783 12,184
Grocery Stores 108,873 128,265

119,423

Hotels/Motels

 51,258 52,815 51,032
Liquor Sales 40,468 44,305

47,312

Manufacturing

 9,390 11,276 31,575
Other Retail-All Other 337,307 353,396

504,215

Restaurants

 148,573 148,222

167,900

