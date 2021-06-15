Spring Sales Tax Revenue Continues to Climb for Lamar April Figures
Russ Baldwin | Jun 15, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar sales tax revenue figures continue to show healthy gains into the spring season with City Sales Tax collected in April up 12.8% for a gain of $36,601 over the previous year. Collections for 2021 are at $322,639 compared to $286,037 for 2020. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were also up 25.5% for the same time period for a growth of $78,927 with $388,502 collected in 2021 and $309,574 for 2020.
Year to date figures are also on course. City Sales Tax collections for April, 2020, YTD are up 14.49% for an increase of $220,510 with 2021 figures at $1,742,830 compared to 2020 at $1,522,320. Total Sales and Use Tax collections grew 22.21% for the same period for an increase of $366,174. Collections for 2021 are at $2,015,190 compared to 2020 at $1,649,016.
The 12 retail sales categories for tax revenue collections show a mix of increases with the most significant in All Business/Electricity and Other Retail/All Other while Grocery store tax revenue dropped as well as Hotels/Motels.
|
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|61,173
|62,090
|
64,191
|
Building Materials
|50,374
|54,603
|63,088
|Apparel-Department Stores
|558,231
|525,572
|
550,998
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|74,596
|73,428
|90,743
|All Business/Electricity
|86,225
|85,445
|
170,763
|
Furn-Appliances-Electronics
|9,801
|8,783
|12,184
|Grocery Stores
|108,873
|128,265
|
119,423
|
Hotels/Motels
|51,258
|52,815
|51,032
|Liquor Sales
|40,468
|44,305
|
47,312
|
Manufacturing
|9,390
|11,276
|31,575
|Other Retail-All Other
|337,307
|353,396
|
504,215
|
Restaurants
|148,573
|148,222
|
167,900
