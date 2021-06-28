Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update for June 24, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 28, 2021 | Comments 0
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 1.61% (goal is <5%). This is unchanged since last week. There have been four cases in the past seven days and six cases in the past 14 DAYS. There are NO current outbreaks in Prowers County!
As of Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 38.7% of eligible Prowers County residents are vaccinated, up from 38.1% last week. Goal is 70%
- Did you know that if your 12 and up kids are vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine this fall if they are exposed at school?
- There has been concern about vaccine causing inflammation of the heart in young people. Careful scientific analysis has determined that you are more likely to get this condition from COVID-19 infection than the vaccine. If you do get the inflammation after the vaccine, it is less severe as well.
- Where can you get the vaccine in Prowers County? PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway, and Walmart Pharmacies.
- The vaccine bus schedule has changed. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! If you want a particular vaccine, an appointment is encouraged so that the staff have enough of the vaccine that you prefer. An appointment is also encouraged for those 12-17 since there is only 1 vaccine approved for this age group. See the bus schedule and set up appointments here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
- There are now variant cases that have been detected in Prowers County. The best way to fight against variants (more easily transmitted and some make people sicker) is to get vaccinated. The Delta variant is causing rising rates, hospitalizations and outbreaks in Western Colorado and it is projected that it will be the primary cause of COVID-19 infection within the next couple of weeks. It is 50% more transmissible than non-variant COVID-19 viruses.
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS: Due to changes made by CDPHE we are now able to offer walk-in vaccine clinics. You can get an appointment or just walk-in from 9:00AM to 11:00AM and 2:00PM-4:00PM Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. o Tuesday: Jannsen (aka Johnson & Johnson, J&J) one dose vaccine, age 18+
Wednesday: Moderna, 2-dose series, 28 days apart, age 18+/Thursday: Pfizer, 2-dose series, 21 days apart, age 12
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule.
If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • COVID-19 • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: