PCPHE Reports No COVID-19 Outbreaks for the County as of June 9, 2021
The seven-day average Test Positivity rate is currently XXX%, down from 2.72% last week (goal is <5%) and the positivity percentage is <2%. There have been only three cases in the past seven days and 10 cases in the past 14 days. At present, there are NO outbreaks in Prowers County according to PCPHE’s latest report which are updated every Wednesday. Historically, there have been 1,268 Covid cases in Prowers County with 88 hospitalizations and 22 deaths.
Updates:
- Did you know that if your 12 and up kids are vaccinated they do not have to quarantine this fall if they are exposed at school?
- Where can you get the vaccine in Prowers County? PCPHE, High Plains Community Health Center, Safeway, and Walmart Pharmacies. On weekends the vaccine bus will be here for the next few weeks.
- The vaccine bus will be in our region later this month. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! If you want a particular vaccine, an appointment is encouraged so that the staff have enough of the vaccine that you prefer. An appointment is also encouraged for those 12-17 since there is only 1 vaccine approved for this age group. See the bus schedule and set up appointments here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- Call with questions or to schedule a testing appointment (719) 336-8721.
