Journey into the Past at Bent’s Old Fort
Russ Baldwin | Jun 21, 2021 | Comments 0
La Junta, CO – The National Park Service is offering an opportunity for individuals to “step back in time” and experience life as it might have been 175 years ago at a trading post on the Santa Fe Trail.
From Monday, July 26, through Saturday, July 31, 2021, the fort will host an Historical Interpreter and Educator’s Training. This one-week immersive experience will allow participants to experience life on the Southwestern Frontier in 1846. Participants will perform “hands on” activities in roles as traders, cooks, hunters/trappers, carpenters, and blacksmiths, laborers, army engineers, and soldiers.
Activities might include learning Indian Sign Language, frontier cooking, using 19th century hand tools, animal packing, or beaver trapping depending on which role you occupy. Educators also can earn continuing credit hours through Adams State University. For $110 you can earn two credit hours.
The training will consist of two days of classroom training led by park staff, followed by a day of hands on learning. That evening, participants will spend the night “on the trail,” which will begin a two-day and three-night immersive experience.
Pre-registration is required for this event. Cost to attend is $200 for adults and $150 for anyone under 18 years of age (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). The fee covers the use of clothing, supplies, and materials for living history activities and meal demonstrations. Participants may sleep in the fort during the classroom sessions and will be required to sleep on site during the immersive portion of the training.
Registration forms and more information are available at the park’s website www.nps.gov/beol, click on “Plan Your Visit,” then “Calendar”. Any questions can be directed to Jake Koch at 719-383-5023.
The deadline for receipt of applications is July 12, 2021. The public is invited to interact with participants as they learn their new craft.
Filed Under: County • Education • Employment • Entertainment • Featured • History • Media Release
About the Author: