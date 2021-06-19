Janice LaSalle…June 11, 1936 – June 17, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jun 19, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral services for Janice LaSalle will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Janice Ruth LaSalle was born on June 11, 1936, in Alamosa, Colorado to Jess and Beatrice (Waln) Ginder. She peacefully passed away at her home in Las Animas, Colorado on June 17, 2021, at the age of 85.
Janice grew up in Alamosa Colorado. After graduating from Alamosa High School, she attended Denver University where she met her husband, John Walter “Jack” LaSalle. Janice received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Adams State University. She then began her teaching career in the Las Animas School District teaching many different age levels and subjects. She ended her teaching career in the school district as a Business Teacher in the high school. Janice then began her career with Otero Junior College and finished off her career with Job Services in Bent County. Janice was a member of the United Methodist Church, PEO, and Bridge Club.
Janice is survived by her children, Teri (Ron) Armstrong, David LaSalle, and John (Denise) LaSalle; 5 grandchildren, Andy, Michelle, Scott (Angela), Ryan, and Sara; three great grandchildren, Austin, Aaron, and Ayden; brother, Roy Ginder, many relatives, and a host of friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack LaSalle; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Patrick Armstrong.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Las Animas School District in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
