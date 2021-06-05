Governor Polis Launches Comeback Cash Scholarship, Powering the Comeback Business Pledge
DENVER – Governor Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, where five eligible Coloradans, ages 12-17, will be randomly selected to win a $50,000 scholarship each week for five weeks. This public health initiative is meant to promote vaccine uptake.
“Last week we launched the Colorado Comeback Cash for Coloradans 18 and older, and now we are rolling out how Coloradans ages 12-17 have a chance to win $50,000 toward their education when they get the vaccine as soon as possible. These scholarships will help 25 lucky winners get the postsecondary education of their choice,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We need each and every Coloradan to be part of this once-in-a-generation effort to power the Colorado Comeback and the first step is getting vaccinated.”
Drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays and winners will be announced on Fridays, June 11, June 18, June 25, July 2, and July 9.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
“The Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship is a unique opportunity for 25 vaccinated students to get a jump-start on paying for their postsecondary education,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. “The scholarship money will go into a CollegeInvest account so they can power their education and maximize their potential to save for college.”
In addition, Governor Polis announced a new element to Colorado’s Power the Comeback campaign, where local businesses can do their part by supporting employees who want to be vaccinated and promoting policies for COVID-safe workplaces. Businesses can showcase their efforts to Power the Comeback by taking a pledge, saying they will do at least one of the following:
Host a vaccine clinic onsite
Promote local vaccination clinics
Provide incentives for employees to get vaccinated
Encourage unvaccinated Coloradans to continue wearing masks inside the workplace
Promote information about the Colorado law that mandates paid time off to get the vaccine and recover from side effects
A handful of businesses have already signed on to the pledge including H2 Manufacturing and Red Canyon Roofing in the Front Range, and Downstairs at Eric’s and Arabella Boutique in Summit County.
Governor Polis was joined by Pat Meyers, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, as well as Tamil Maldonado, Co-Founder & VP, Raices Brewing Co to roll out this campaign.
“I want to applaud Colorado businesses for their innovation and efforts to create safe environments for staff and customers. It’s going to take all of us to power the Colorado comeback, and I’m excited to see so many businesses that are eager to lead the way,” said Pat Meyers, Executive Director, Office of Economic Development & International Trade and Chief Economic Recovery Officer.
Raíces Brewing Company, a Latino-owned and operated brewery, shared that they have hosted their own community vaccine clinic and communicate vital information about metro area vaccine clinics as well as COVID safety information. They’re also working with teams at the State to stand up an additional on-site vaccine clinic for new employees and unvaccinated community members through the State’s Workplace Vaccination Program.
“We are here to support not only our community, but other businesses in powering the comeback,” said Tamil Maldonado Vega, Co-Founder and Vice President, Raíces Brewing Company. “Raices Brewing Company has just signed the pledge, which we believe is important for us to stay safe. Our campaign, “Vaccinate to Victory Over COVID-19” or “Vacunate Por La Victoria Sobre El COVID-19” demonstrates our belief that that vaccine is key to the Colorado Comeback.”
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit ColoradoComebackCash.com and view the Frequently Asked Questions. To learn more about the Power the Comeback Business Pledge, visit http://bizpledgeco.com.
