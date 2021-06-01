Bent-Prowers Cattlemen’s Association Meeting Set for June 12th

The Gobin Building at 105 North Main Street in Rocky Ford will host the Bent-Prowers Cattlemen’s Association meeting on Saturday, June 12th.  The annual event will be highlighted by several speakers including:  Steve Wooten, Terry Frankhouser and Kim Stackhouse-Lawson on “Sustainable Beef”; various industry updates from the Colorado Brand Board, CO Beef Council, CPW, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and legislative updates.

The Cowboy Punch Bowl will be held at 5:30, followed by the annual banquet and awards ceremony, followed by an evening dance with music provided by Country Gold.  Tickets for the meal and dance are $25 per person and $15 for ages 6-18.  Email for reservations at bpcattlemen@gmail.com

