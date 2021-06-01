Bent-Prowers Cattlemen’s Association Meeting Set for June 12th
Russ Baldwin | Jun 01, 2021 | Comments 0
The Gobin Building at 105 North Main Street in Rocky Ford will host the Bent-Prowers Cattlemen’s Association meeting on Saturday, June 12th. The annual event will be highlighted by several speakers including: Steve Wooten, Terry Frankhouser and Kim Stackhouse-Lawson on “Sustainable Beef”; various industry updates from the Colorado Brand Board, CO Beef Council, CPW, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and legislative updates.
The Cowboy Punch Bowl will be held at 5:30, followed by the annual banquet and awards ceremony, followed by an evening dance with music provided by Country Gold. Tickets for the meal and dance are $25 per person and $15 for ages 6-18. Email for reservations at bpcattlemen@gmail.com
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: