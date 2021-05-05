Weekly Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department COVID-19 Update, May 5, 2021
*These are cumulative totals as of 4pm, May 3, 2021 for Prowers County. There have been 1,217 cumulative cases for the county with 81 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The seven-day Test Positivity rate is 2.75%, down from 4.10% last week (goal is <5%). There have been 13 cases over the past seven reporting days and 26 cases over the past 14 days.
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: There are outbreaks in Prowers County. See
https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid19-outbreak-data. It is updated on Wednesdays. PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk.
NEWS
- OUR NUMBERS ARE CONTINUING TO BE HIGH! It is estimated that 1 in 85 people in our region are currently infectious! See the highlighted numbers on the previous page. What can we do? We need to step it up Prowers County! Please social distance, stay home when you are sick and wear face coverings when in public with those who are not fully vaccinated and get vaccinated! Vaccine is protective when most of the people around you are vaccinated. If you are not sure that people around you are vaccinated you should continue to wear a mask.
- The current PHO limits indoor events to max capacity 500. 100 or more attendees indoors must social distance and wear face coverings. Indoor events with more than 500 attendees are to contact PCPHE for approval and the health department will clear the event with CDPHE. Outdoor gatherings have no capacity restrictions. You can review orders here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/public-health-executive-orders
- MASKS: The updated Executive Order was renewed. The target areas continue to require face coverings for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. Public Health, when we are doing clinics, is a limited healthcare setting. Please continue to mask when you come for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.
- We are anticipating the approval for the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-old age group in the next week or two. Please call us if you would like to get your kids on the list and we will get a clinic scheduled as soon as we are able to get more Pfizer vaccine.
- The vaccine bus will be in our region on a weekly basis. It will NOT be in Lamar this weekend but will be at Lamar Days! No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! See the bus schedule here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics
