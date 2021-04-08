Prowers County Remains at Level Green Covid Status
Apr 08, 2021
The Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly Covid update indicates the county remains at Level Green with a seven-day Test Positivity rate of 0.77%, up from 0.36% from the week of March 31st. There has been only one case of COVID-19 in the past seven days and only two in the past 14 days in Prowers County. The number of Covid cases has been static for the past three weeks, at 1,172 as well as hospitalizations at 76 with 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
180 cases in the county fall within the 30-39 years age grouping, followed by 170 for 60-69. The next demographic with the most cases is 20-29 years and after that, 40–49-year-olds. There have been just over 60 cases reported for those ten years and under with 100 reports for those in the 70-79 age category.
The availability of receiving a vaccination shot was increased this past Tuesday and Wednesday with the presence of the state’s vaccine bus at the LCC Wellness Center parking lot. Walkups were welcome for those 18 and older to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To date, over 60% of those 70+ years have been vaccinated in Prowers County with approximately 58% of those in the 65-69 years group and about 42% of those, aged 60-64.
Free community testing for the virus is available at High Plains Community Health Center, Monday through Friday beginning at 11am. Local clinics now have all three types of vaccine although allocations are subject to change. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group. An appointment is recommended for this vaccine as it has more storage requirements and was made through a special request from the county health department.
