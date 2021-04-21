Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 UPDATE-April 21, 2021
- The Dial 3.0 Public Health Order (PHO) expired last week. The new PHO limits indoor events to max capacity 500. If more than 500 people indoors, PCPHE and CDPHE are to be consulted. 100 or more attendees indoors must social distance and wear face coverings. Outdoor gatherings have no capacity restrictions. You can review orders here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/public-health-executive-orders.
- MASKS: The updated Executive Order (effective 4/3/2021 for 30 days) will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non- ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. Public Health, when we are doing clinics, is a limited healthcare setting. Please continue to mask when you come for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. The CDC still recommends mask wearing in public settings.
- The Johnson and Johnson (aka J&J, Janssen) use has been paused by CDPHE due to recommendation from the CDC and FDA. The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets again before the weekend and guidance is expected after the conclusion of that meeting. 6 cases of an uncommon type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with thrombocytopenia). All the cases were in females between the ages of 18 and 48. More than 7 million doses of this vaccine have been administered so far so this is an incredibly rare finding. You are more likely to get struck by lightning than have one of these events. We are grateful that the state and the federal government are taking a closer look. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are different in how they work and are not associated with this condition.
- The vaccine bus will be at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church 600 E Parmenter ST on Saturday April 24 from 11:00AM to 7:00PM. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome.
7-day average Test Positivity rate is 3.49%, up from 1.75% last week (goal is <5%).
- We are in a race against the variants! If we can get 70% or more of our eligible population (16 and older) vaccinated this should keep our hospitalization and deaths down as we move into the fall season. There is plenty of vaccine in our county. High Plains Community Health Center, Willow Creek Pharmacy and Safeway are providing vaccine along with PCPHE! The vaccine bus will continue to come on the weekends as well.
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all, regardless of symptoms is located at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
