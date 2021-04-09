Dollar General Bid Nixed in Holly Trustees Vote
Russ Baldwin | Apr 09, 2021
The Holly Trustees, by a six to nothing vote, decided not to accept a $70,000 bid from Vaquero Ventures – Dollar General for frontage property owned by the Town. Action on Resolution 2021-9 was a portion of the agenda for the April 7th Trustees meeting. The town had put out a bid on the property identified as the Swafford-Johnson, Block 3, Lots 1-32, approximately 2.57 acres that had frontage accessibility along Highway 50, east of town between South Johnson and South McMurtry Streets.
The franchise firm for Dollar General had made an offer on the property which was sized at 60,000 square feet and was considered as surplus property by the Town of Holly. The Trustees called a special meeting on Thursday, March 11th and during the public hearing, heard from the majority of citizens who spoke and voiced their opposition to the development of the new store. Holly Town Clerk, Megan Jara, said that at present, a portion of the property will be viewed as a site for a water treatment center to serve the community.
The Trustees approved Resolution 2021-8 which set rental rates for recreational vehicles using the Grant McCormick Memorial Ball Park. The southern area will be used for daily or weekly rentals and the northern area will be used for longer term parking, determined to be a period of no longer than 60 days. General rates for a 20 AMP hook-up are $25 per day, $140 per week and $400 per month. The rates are adjustable per the power demand of the customer’s RV.
The Trustees were advised of a roundtable meeting regarding economic development which has been set for Thursday, April 15th by Prowers Economic Development Director Cheryl Sanchez. The meeting is set to begin at 6pm at the Holly Pride Committee Building.
