Covid Cases Going Up Again in Prowers County
The Covid weekly update from the Prowers County Department of Health and Environment indicates COVID-19 cases have recently climbed in the county.
The 7-day average Test Positivity rate is 4.10%, up from 3.49% last week (goal is <5%). There have been 13 cases in the past seven days and 22 cases in the past 14 days. Prowers Medical Center noted a case a day at the hospital for the past seven days as of Tuesday, April 27th. Total cases in the county has increased to 1,204 with 77 hospitalizations and 22 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The 30-39 years age group has the most reported cases in the county at approximately 183 followed by 60-69 with 170. Almost 65 cases have been reported in those younger than 10 years and cases for those 80 and above.
- OUR NUMBERS ARE RISING!
What can we do? We need to step it up Prowers County! Please social distance, stay home when you are sick and wear face coverings when in public with those who are not fully vaccinated. The Governor and State Epidemiologist, Dr Herlihy, reported yesterday that cases are highest in areas that have the least number of people vaccinated.
- MASKS: The updated Executive Order (effective 4/3/2021 for 30 days) will continue to require mask-wearing for all counties in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, Emergency medical and other healthcare settings (including hospitals, ambulance service centers, urgent care centers, non-ambulatory surgical structures, clinics, doctors’ offices, and non-urgent care medical structures), personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.) and limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. Public Health, when we are doing clinics, is a limited healthcare setting. Please continue to mask when you come for appointments. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. The CDC still recommends mask wearing in public settings. You can review orders here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/public-health-executive-orders
- The Johnson and Johnson (aka J&J, Janssen) vaccine has been cleared for use by the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP). 15 cases of an uncommon type of blood clot (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis) with thrombocytopenia (VIIT) out of more than 7 million doses were studied. All the cases were in females between the ages of 18 and 48. While this association is important to identify, it is good to know that our safety system is monitoring all reports and has been transparent. It is a single dose vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are different in how they work and are not associated with this condition. You must weigh the risks and benefits personally. The risk of significant illness from COVID-19 far exceeds the chance of injury from the vaccine.
- The vaccine bus will be at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church 600 E Parmenter ST on Sunday May 2 from 11:00AM to 7:00PM. No appointment is necessary and walk-ups are welcome! See the bus schedule here: https://www.mobilevax.us/clinics
We are in a race against the variants! If we can get 70% or more of our eligible population (16 and older) vaccinated this should keep our hospitalization and deaths down as we move into the fall season. There is plenty of vaccine in our county. High Plains Community Health Center, Willow Creek Pharmacy and Safeway are providing vaccine along with PCPHE!
- FREE COMMUNITY TESTING for all, regardless of symptoms is located at High Plains Community Health Center Monday thru Friday at 11:00 AM. If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
